Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some wet tricks for Halloween

Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This Halloween forecast doesn’t look like a washout but there will be some rain in the area.

It’s one of those big forecasts that come at us every year. The Trick-Or-Treat forecast! Some of you will end up wet as some scattered showers will be moving through the region. This isn’t a big wall of water that fills the skies. This is actually a pretty decent forecast with temperatures in the 60s for most of the region. Just be prepared to deal with some showers.

The remainder of the week will be much dryer. It will also include temperatures that are around and just above normal for this part of November. Yes, NOVEMBER will be here on Tuesday. Where has this year gone? Dry skies will likely remain in place until we reach the weekend. At that point, showers will be sweeping into our skies.

A decent-sized system will move in and spread those weekend showers to the region. The front will become stationary and keep rain in the area for a little while longer.

Take care of each other!

