Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Nicholasville police officer is in the hospital after being hit by a car.

Police say around 6 a.m. Monday the officer responded to a vehicle fire in the middle lane of U.S. 27 near Catnip Hill Road in Nicholasville.

The officer was blocking off some lanes while firefighters put out the fire.

While directing traffic around the lane closure, the officer was hit by a passing vehicle. Police say the officer was wearing a reflective vest and was using a flashlight at the time, but the driver who hit the officer claimed to not have seen him.

The officer was taken to the hospital. Police tell us the officer was “banged up pretty bad,” but is expected to be okay.

Police say they don’t know right now if the driver who hit the officer will face any charges.

