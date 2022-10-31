Ky. hospital provides care for people experiencing pregnancy loss

CHI Saint Joseph East is providing services for people experiencing pregnancy loss.
CHI Saint Joseph East is providing services for people experiencing pregnancy loss.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October is Pregnancy Loss and Infant Loss awareness month.

Debbie Gibbons is a nurse and labor delivery and bereavement coordinator at CHI Saint Joseph East. She says one in four pregnancies is lost. Gibbons says those numbers have remained steady in her 25 years of service.

James and Nicki Maxson’s first child together was due this past August. But in March, 18 weeks into the pregnancy, Nicki’s water broke early and the Maxson’s lost their baby.

“We went from a high to a devastating low,” Nicki Maxson said.

CHI Saint Joseph East labor and delivery nurses stepped in and provided comfort care by taking photos, getting plaster foot and handprints of baby bonnie and helping arrange for a funeral.

Those who work in the labor and delivery department say this is a way to acknowledge that a baby was born.

