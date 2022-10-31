Lexington police officer, recruit arrested on DUI charges in separate incidents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer and a police recruit were arrested and charged with DUIs, in separate incidents, over Halloween weekend.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, recruit Justin Roberts was arrested on a DUI charge after getting into a collision on I-75. Police say Roberts resigned from the Lexington Police Department on Monday.

In another incident, police say Detective Derrick Walton was involved in an injury collision Sunday evening while off-duty. Walton was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and first-degree wanton endangerment by the Georgetown Police Department.

Walton was relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment on Monday.

