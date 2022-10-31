Lexington police officer, recruit arrested on DUI charges in separate incidents

DUI graphic
DUI graphic(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer and a police recruit were arrested and charged with DUIs, in separate incidents, over Halloween weekend.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, recruit Justin Roberts was arrested on a DUI charge after getting into a collision on I-75. Police say Roberts resigned from the Lexington Police Department on Monday.

In another incident, police say Detective Derrick Walton was involved in an injury collision Sunday evening while off-duty. Walton was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and first-degree wanton endangerment by the Georgetown Police Department.

Walton was relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
This week alone, a local shelter has taken in six dogs that were left on the side of the road,...
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
Police lights generic.
Man shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon
A UK student was killed overseas during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea.
UK student killed in South Korea crowd surge
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

Latest News

Breeders’ Cup Festival Week kicks off in Lexington
WATCH | Breeders’ Cup Festival Week kicks off in Lexington
MGN Online
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
Happy Halloween!
Show us your Halloween costumes!
Casey Byrd from Oneida, TN is being charged with driving under the influence and murder of a...
Suspect in crash that killed Kentucky officer appears in court