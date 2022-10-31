Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance

Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near Cumberland Green.

The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the vehicles hit a cow in the road and caused the ambulance to hit another car head-on.

Crews rushed multiple people to the hospital. At least one of them was from the ambulance.

We don’t know how serious their injuries are.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
This week alone, a local shelter has taken in six dogs that were left on the side of the road,...
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Police lights generic.
Man shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

Latest News

Police lights generic.
Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
WATCH | Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
Only a few showers are possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Scattered showers are possible for Halloween.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some wet tricks for Halloween