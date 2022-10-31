Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Multiple people are hurt after a crash in southern Kentucky involving an ambulance.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday on East Highway 90 in Wayne County, near Cumberland Green.
The Monticello Fire Department says three cars were involved. One of the vehicles hit a cow in the road and caused the ambulance to hit another car head-on.
Crews rushed multiple people to the hospital. At least one of them was from the ambulance.
We don’t know how serious their injuries are.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.