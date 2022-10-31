Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A person had to be rescued after falling off a bridge in Rockcastle County.

An early Monday morning post on the Broadhead Fire Department’s Facebook page says they were called by the Mount Vernon Fire Department to help rescue someone who fell off a bridge on KY 461 at US 150.

We’re told the person had fallen off the bridge after a car accident.

After rescuers carried the victim a short distance, they were able to use a rope system to pull them up the embankment.

The victim was then taken to an area hospital.

We don’t know their current condition.

