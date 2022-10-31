Police say man who died after incident pointed guns at officers

Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke during a standoff...
Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of 22-year-old Desman LaDuke during a standoff situation on October 22.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have released new information about a situation that resulted in the death of a man in Nicholasville.

Desman LaDuke died after an incident with police on October 22.

According to Kentucky State Police, the Nicholasville Police Department responded to a suicidal subject at a home on Green Street and was confronted by an armed individual.

KSP described the incident in their initial press release as an “officer-involved shooting” but the exact details of what happened are still unknown.

LaDuke’s family says a Nicholasville police officer shot into the home and killed him, unprompted.

Monday, the Nicholasville Police Department released more information, saying LaDuke appeared in the rear window of his home and pointed two handguns at officers.

The investigation by KSP is still ongoing and we’ll keep you updated.

