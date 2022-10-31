Suspect in crash that killed Kentucky officer appears in court

Casey Byrd from Oneida, TN is being charged with driving under the influence and murder of a...
Casey Byrd from Oneida, TN is being charged with driving under the influence and murder of a police officer.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in the crash that killed Officer Logan Medlock over the weekend appeared in court Monday morning.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Casey Byrd’s behalf on charges of murder of a police officer and DUI. The judge will also appoint a public defender for Byrd. His bond will remain at $1 million.

PREVIOUS: Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder

According to an arrest citation, Byrd left a friend’s house after watching the Kentucky-Tennessee football game and hit Officer Medlock’s cruiser at the intersection of Kentucky 229 and south Main Street early Sunday morning.

Police say Officer Medlock was pronounced dead at the scene. The arrest citation says Byrd failed a breathalyzer test and blew a .294, more than three times the legal limit.

Since the crash, a memorial to Officer Medlock has been set up in front of the London Police Department with a cruiser decorated in black and with some flowers on the hood.

Byrd is scheduled to appear in court next for a preliminary hearing on November 8 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
This week alone, a local shelter has taken in six dogs that were left on the side of the road,...
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Police lights generic.
Man shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

Latest News

Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will...
Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
Police lights generic.
Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
WATCH | Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance