Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, likely to grow

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to strike Central America later this week.(Source: NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, and it’s forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week — likely as a hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday that Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 14 mph.

The center of the storm was located about 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to KSP, 26-year-old Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a drunk driver...
Kentucky officer killed in crash, driver charged with murder
This week alone, a local shelter has taken in six dogs that were left on the side of the road,...
Several animals dumped on the side of the road, rescued by good Samaritans
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion, which Powerball says is the second largest in its...
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
Police lights generic.
Man shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

Latest News

LAX is shown on Monday. A terminal was cleared because of a hazardous material exposure.
4 sickened at LAX after apparent gas leak, authorities say
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Heavy Russian barrage on Ukraine, no water for most of Kyiv
FILE - Tim Roth, left, and his son Cormac Roth appear at the premiere of the film "Bergman...
Cormac Roth, musician and actor Tim Roth’s son, dies at 25
Casey Byrd from Oneida, TN is being charged with driving under the influence and murder of a...
Suspect in crash that killed Kentucky officer appears in court
Some Instagram users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to...
Instagram working on issue that locked users out of accounts