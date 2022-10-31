Vigil held for Ky. police officer who was killed over the weekend

Officer Logan Medlock’s obituary says the North Laurel High graduate became a member of the London City Police Department as he graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice in January 2020, coming home to the community he loved.(London Police Department)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tributes have poured in since news broke of Officer Logan Medlock’s death. A memorial is set up outside the London Police Department, decorated with flowers.

Monday night, the community will come together for a vigil in his memory.

Officer Logan Medlock’s obituary says the North Laurel High graduate became a member of the London City Police Department as he graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice in January 2020, coming home to the community he loved.

As news spread of Officer Medlock’s death, Tammy Lovins brought balloons and flowers to the site of the crash that killed him. Outside the London Police Department, neighbors are bringing flowers.

“He was protecting and serving. He was doing the job he probably loved to do,” said Tammy Lovins of London “I just felt compelled to bring some flowers. It’s not much, some balloons with hearts, and show respect for the family, and the friends, and the co-workers.”

Thousands of comments and messages have been posted on Facebook. Several agencies and citizens have changed their profile pictures in memory of Officer Medlock.

The candlelight vigil at the London-Laurel County Farmers Market will begin at 8:30 p.m. Police are expecting a large crowd, and ask you to bring your own candle.

