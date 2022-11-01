Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Looking Ahead To The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As hard as it is to believe, we’ve made it to the month of November and it’s full steam ahead toward winter and Christmas. Oh year, let’s not forget about that pit stop along the way that is Thanksgiving.

Our month is starting out with above normal temperatures as we have a pattern that’s essentially spinning its wheels for the next week and change. This means temps will be warmer than normal, but that’s actually not that uncommon in early November. As a matter of fact, every single one of my winter analog years had long stretches of highs in the 70s in early November.

Another weak system scoots through here Wednesday with more clouds and a small chance for a light shower or two. Most of us stay dry.

Temps head toward 70-75 for Breeders’ Cup Friday and Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will be gusty as we track a storm system toward the region by Saturday night and Sunday. Winds on Saturday may reach 40mph with the chance for late day showers and storms.

Another system may bring a shower or storm early next week as we stay mild.

