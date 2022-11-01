County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky

County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - It’s almost time for early voting to begin in Kentucky.

Thursday is the first of three days of early voting.

Laurel County will have 15 voting centers on Election Day. No longer do people vote in their precincts. You can vote early on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the annex building across from the courthouse in downtown London.

Absentee ballots are being checked in, but they won’t be counted until Tuesday.

Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown sees early voting as a positive thing. It started in 2020 as three weeks. Now, it’s three days, but Brown says it’s convenient for people who may not have had time to vote between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Election Day.

However, he says, especially with two constitutional amendments on the ballot, it’s important to know how you’re going to vote before going to vote.

“You need to find out before you come to vote how you are going to vote because you are limited to four minutes,” Brown said. “Don’t take too much time figuring how what you are going to do.”

There is no early voting on Sunday or Monday, so, if you don’t vote by Saturday, you’ll have to wait until Tuesday to cast your ballot. Each county has to have eight hours of voting on the early voting days, in Laurel County it is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brown says his office was inundated with open records requests, but that has quieted down. He says most of what people were asking for, did not apply to them.

