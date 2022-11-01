Eastern Ky. sheriff found not guilty in assault case

FILE PHOTO: Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch in Perry District Court earlier this year.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch was found not guilty during a bench trial on Friday for a reported assault at the Perry Central vs. Owsley County High School girls basketball game last year.

In January, Lynch entered a plea of not guilty to one count of fourth-degree assault.

Breathitt County Circuit Court staff confirmed the trial took place with Judge Greg Salyers.

