Experts talk dangers of drunk driving on Halloween

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A night that’s supposed to full of treats and fun tricks, can quickly turn into a nightmare.

“It’s kind of a perfect storm for all of our little ghosts and goblins out there,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with Triple A.

Weaver Hawkins explained that Halloween night is actually one of the third most dangerous nights of the year in terms of drunk or drugged driving.

“Last year, just on Halloween night, not even the weekend, just Halloween night alone, we had nearly 300 crashes across the state and three fatalities unfortunately.”

Weaver Hawkins said the biggest thing they urge party goers to do is make their rideshare plans ahead of any party plans- if they plan to drink.

Something that should take you only a minute to do, but could spare you years of regret, and potentially save lives.

“It is something that never has to happen. It’s all because someone made a choice. A very bad, dangerous and deadly choice to drink and drive,” said MAAD President Alex Otte.

Now the President of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 12 years ago, Alex Otte was severely injured in a DUI crash on Lake Herrington.

“When you’re impacted by drunk driving, you become a part of a club that none of us wanted to join. But once you’re in it, you can’t get out.”

But Otte’s been fighting for tougher DUI laws, and on behalf of victims, ever since.

“It’s devastating to me that we haven’t ended it. And it’s still happening everywhere, and it’s still happening in Kentucky.”

Weaver Hawkins says the upcoming holiday season typically sees an increase in drunk and drugged driving. So party goers should continue to think ahead and plan rideshares in advance of any holiday parties.

