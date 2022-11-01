Former congressman Ron Mazzoli dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who represented much of the Louisville area in the U.S. House for two dozen years has died.

Romano Mazzoli passed away today at age 89. He would have celebrated his 90th birthday tomorrow.

Mazzoli served as a member of the House of Representative from Kentucky’s Third Congressional District from 1971 to 1995.

The following statements have been received about Mazzoli’s passing.

Rep. John Yarmuth, the current 3rd District congressman: “I was saddened to learn of the passing of one of the most thoughtful and honorable public servants ever to serve the people of Louisville and Kentucky, Ron Mazzoli. As kind as he was caring, Ron’s love for others showed in all that he did—throughout his early life, during his time in elected office, and beyond. For twelve terms he provided the people of our city constituent service with a smile, always going out of his way to do all that he could for those he was so proud to represent.

“I could never adequately express what his friendship and support has meant to me during my political career. But since I took office in 2007—oftentimes working from a federal office building that now bears his name—whenever I was unsure of a course of action, I asked, ‘What would Mazzoli do?’ His legacy will be one of compassion and kindness, and it was an absolute honor to call him my friend.”

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell: “Kentucky has lost a distinguished public servant and proud Louisvillian. Congressman Ron Mazzoli made a lasting and respectable impact on our country during his 24 years of service in the United States House of Representatives. Perhaps best known for his work on immigration reform, Congressman Mazzoli also reached across the aisle to defend the sanctity of life through a proposed Human Life Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Later in life, he dedicated himself to education, teaching law students at the University of Louisville and raising money to improve Kentucky’s parochial school system. I know I join with a chorus of former colleagues, students, and friends in saying he will truly be missed. Elaine and I send our deep sympathies to his family and friends.”

Kentucky House Democratic Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins: “Congressman Ron Mazzoli holds a special place in my heart because, when I was a young teenager, he was the first elected official I campaigned for. My appreciation for him has only grown since then, because he truly personified a time where those on the other side of the political aisle were seen as friendly rivals, not mortal enemies. As we mourn his passing, I pray his loved ones find solace in knowing his long legacy on behalf of Louisville and our country will endure.”

Kentucky State Senator Morgan McGarvey: “I am sad to hear of the passing of former Congressman Mazzoli. Louisville has been fortunate to be represented in Congress by such a committed and dedicated public servant. I still remember knocking on his door 10 years ago when running for the state senate. He couldn’t have been more kind then and in the years since. My thoughts go out to his family and loved ones who are grieving this loss.”

Funeral arrangements for Mazzoli have not been announced.

