Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A mild start to November

Warmer air surges in again
Warmer air surges in again(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The early part of November should feature highs in the low 60s but for 2022 it will bring in highs in the 60s and even some 70s.

This is a pretty pleasant stretch of weather. Most days will find highs in the 60s and even some 70s. Overall, it will be hard to find anything to complain about with this upcoming pattern.

A real surge of warmth will arrive by Thursday. At that point, I think that our temperatures will reach the low 70s. This puts us at roughly 10 degrees above normal for this early part of November. The real warmth doesn’t show up until the weekend. It looks like we have a real shot at entering the upper 70s to right at 80 degrees. That’s some pretty impressive stuff right there!

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
Police lights generic.
Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Marching Band
EKY high school marching band takes home first place in Kentucky state finals

Latest News

We’ll end the week with sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs warm from the upper 60s, on...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Tracking clouds and drizzle on the spookiest day of the year! Happy Halloween!
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast | Highs Warm to the Middle and Upper 70s by the Weekend
Only a few showers are possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Scattered showers are possible for Halloween.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some wet tricks for Halloween