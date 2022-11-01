Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A mild start to November

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The early part of November should feature highs in the low 60s but for 2022 it will bring in highs in the 60s and even some 70s.

This is a pretty pleasant stretch of weather. Most days will find highs in the 60s and even some 70s. Overall, it will be hard to find anything to complain about with this upcoming pattern.

A real surge of warmth will arrive by Thursday. At that point, I think that our temperatures will reach the low 70s. This puts us at roughly 10 degrees above normal for this early part of November. The real warmth doesn’t show up until the weekend. It looks like we have a real shot at entering the upper 70s to right at 80 degrees. That’s some pretty impressive stuff right there!

Take care of each other!

