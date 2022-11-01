Kentucky man hit by SUV taken to hospital with serious injuries

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres and Eric Fossell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man suffered serious injuries Monday night after being hit by an SUV on County Road 1 near Chesapeake High School, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said.

Billey L. Finney, 45, of London, Kentucky, was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital for treatment, troopers say.

Investigators said Finney was walking west when he was hit by a Jeep Cherokee. It was reported just after 8:30 p.m.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time, according to an OSHP news release.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

