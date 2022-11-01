Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges

Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.
Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A mother and grandmother are facing criminal abuse charges in Richmond.

Police say Meagan Brown’s brother called 911, saying his sister was hitting her three-year-old son.

The arrest citation says Brown admitted to hitting the boy in the face but said she was trying to whip him for poking a hole in the wall.

Police say the child’s room had feces all over the walls and on blankets on the floor where the child slept.

Leona Burns is the child’s grandmother. Police say she never reported any of the abuse going on in the home, even though she knew about it.

Brown is charged with criminal abuse. Burns is charged with facilitation to criminal abuse.

