Lexington to hold week-long veteran celebration

Soldier giving a military salute.
Soldier giving a military salute.(Source: Cleanpng.com via MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington will again hold an annual Week of Valor this November.

Multiple events are planned for the week of Nov. 5-12, for a week-long celebration of those who have served in the military.

“The Week of Valor is a wonderful week filled with events that honor those who have committed some portion of their lives to protecting our country in the military,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “My family has always been part of the military, with my husband retiring from the Army and our two children currently part of military families. It is important that Lexington honors and thanks our veterans and those who support them.”

Events scheduled for the Week of Valor include a VA5K race, a Gala for Women Veterans, a Veterans Festival, and more.

Lexington’s Commission on Veterans’ Affairs is helping organize the Lexington Veterans Festival at Masterson Station Park on November 12. The festival is open to the public and will include military displays, inflatables, resources for veterans, food trucks, music, and more.

Events planned for the Week of Valor, a week-long celebration of veterans held in Lexington.
Events planned for the Week of Valor, a week-long celebration of veterans held in Lexington.(Gray Media)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Person falls off bridge after Kentucky crash
Police lights generic.
Kentucky police officer hit by car at scene of vehicle fire
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
Multiple people hurt in Ky. crash involving cow and ambulance
DUI graphic
Lexington police officer, recruit arrested on DUI charges in separate incidents
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Latest News

Laurel County will have 15 voting centers on Election Day. No longer do people vote in their...
County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky
The tragic crush of people at a South Korean Halloween festival has experts talking about ways...
UK police chief stresses situational awareness for people attending events
Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
FILE PHOTO: Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch in Perry District Court earlier this year.
Eastern Ky. sheriff found not guilty in assault case