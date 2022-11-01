Lexington to hold week-long veteran celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington will again hold an annual Week of Valor this November.

Multiple events are planned for the week of Nov. 5-12, for a week-long celebration of those who have served in the military.

“The Week of Valor is a wonderful week filled with events that honor those who have committed some portion of their lives to protecting our country in the military,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “My family has always been part of the military, with my husband retiring from the Army and our two children currently part of military families. It is important that Lexington honors and thanks our veterans and those who support them.”

Events scheduled for the Week of Valor include a VA5K race, a Gala for Women Veterans, a Veterans Festival, and more.

Lexington’s Commission on Veterans’ Affairs is helping organize the Lexington Veterans Festival at Masterson Station Park on November 12. The festival is open to the public and will include military displays, inflatables, resources for veterans, food trucks, music, and more.

Events planned for the Week of Valor, a week-long celebration of veterans held in Lexington. (Gray Media)

