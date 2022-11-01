Man sentenced for stealing thousands worth of sports cards from Lexington store

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who stole thousands of dollars worth of sports cards from a Lexington store was sentenced on Monday.

Jason L. Cates was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and sports merchandise across state lines.

According to his plea agreement, from August 19, 2021, to October 14, 2021, Cates burglarized multiple sports cards businesses in Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, and Georgia, taking thousands of dollars of sports cards and other merchandise and transporting them across state lines back to his home in Knoxville, Tennessee. He then sold the cards to buyers he found online and kept the proceeds for his own financial benefit.

Cates was also ordered to pay $289,266 in restitution and $50,00 as part of a forfeiture money judgment.

