One dead, four flown out in Knox County crash

Deadly car crash under investigation.
Deadly car crash under investigation.(MGN)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

BIMBLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/02/22: Kentucky State Police Post 10 told WYMT US-25E is back open.

Original Story:

Both directions of US-25E in Knox County were closed due to a crash Tuesday evening in front of Knox County High School.

Officials with Knox County Dispatch tell WYMT that two vehicles were involved in a crash, as were “multiple patients.”

Kentucky State Police Post 10 Public Affairs Trooper Shane Jacobs posted that a woman from Oregon was taken to Barbourville ARH where she was pronounced dead. Four people were flown to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

The initial KSP investigation indicates that a black Chevrolet Equinox was trying to turn left from US-25E onto KY-1304. The SUV crossed into the northbound lane in front of a Kia Soul driving north.

Dispatchers told WYMT that three EMS units and four helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Officials tell WYMT that US-25E is closed in both directions for two to three miles past the entrance to KY-3439, which can be used as a detour.

It is not known when the road may re-open. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
Lexington fire crews helped rescue the driver
Man rescued after car crashes into Lexington pond
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
As many as 15 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
15 hurt, including 3 children, in Halloween shooting
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say

Latest News

The Breeders’ Cup is returning to Lexington this fall, where horses from all over the world...
Lexington businesses ready for economic impacts of Breeders’ Cup
Superintendent Wayne Sizemore said they ended the day with only 70 percent attendance. And they...
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes
Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure.
Cyberattack on Lexington hospital’s parent company could be largest in US history
WKYT’s traffic anchor India Jones is helping your drive with more on Breeder’s Cup road...
WATCH: Breeders’ Cup traffic tips