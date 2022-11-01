Square named semifinalist for Butkus Award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square has been named a semifinalist for the annual Butkus Award, the school announced on Wednesday.

The award is given each year to the nation’s top linebacker.

Square, who will miss UK’s next game at Missouri, currently leads the Wildcats with 55 tackles.

He has 299 career stops, 22.5 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hurries, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery in his five seasons in Lexington.

