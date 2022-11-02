9-year-old gets free McDonald’s fries for a year after his Halloween costume wowed the chain

Blake Mompher, who was born with spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, wore a custom-made...
Blake Mompher, who was born with spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, wore a custom-made McDonald’s fry costume.(Megan Mompher / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAWARE, Ohio (Gray News) – A 9-year-old Ohio boy landed a year’s supply of McDonald’s fries after the chain was so impressed by his Halloween costume honoring the food.

Blake Mompher, who was born with spina bifida and uses a wheelchair, wore a custom-made McDonald’s fry costume. He was accompanied by his little brother, Chance, who was dressed as a packet of ketchup.

Blake was accompanied by his little brother, Chance, who was dressed as a packet of ketchup.
Blake was accompanied by his little brother, Chance, who was dressed as a packet of ketchup.(Megan Mompher / MAGNIFI U /TMX)

A McDonald’s restaurant in the city of Delaware was so impressed by Blake’s costume they threw a Halloween party for him. They also presented him with a certificate for free fries for a year.

Spina bifida is a condition in which part of the spinal cord and backbone don’t form correctly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the Team Blake Facebook page, his family has been crafting custom Halloween costumes that incorporate his wheelchair for the last six years, including a school bus, a fire truck, and a bowl of Kraft macaroni and cheese.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure.
Cyberattack on Lexington hospital’s parent company could be largest in US history
Lexington fire crews helped rescue the driver
Man rescued after car crashes into Lexington pond
KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022
Death of Nicholasville man gaining national attention
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
KSP releases name of woman who died in Knox Co. crash

Latest News

Alex Hamilton, who is listed as Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's...
Fmr. Ky. high school coach indicted on criminal charges
The shooter will receive life in prison for fatally shooting 17 people at Parkland's Marjory...
As families testify, Parkland shooter stares down life term
FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Trump lawyers who fought election results saw Thomas as key
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Autopsy: Takeoff died from gunshot wounds to head, torso
For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved...
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky