Benefit fund established for LPD Officer Logan Medlock

Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: London Police Department Facebook page(London Police Department)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following an outpouring of community support, officials have established a benefit fund for a fallen Southeastern Kentucky police officer.

Logan Medlock was killed in a crash Sunday morning in London.

London Police posted on its Facebook page the fund will be set up at Cumberland Valley National Bank (CVNB).

If you want to contribute, you can go to any CVNB branch and ask for the Courtney Medlock Benefit Fund.

In addition to his wife, Medlock also left behind a five-year-old son.

You can see his obituary here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure.
Cyberattack on Lexington hospital’s parent company could be largest in US history
Lexington fire crews helped rescue the driver
Man rescued after car crashes into Lexington pond
KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022
Death of Nicholasville man gaining national attention
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
KSP releases name of woman who died in Knox Co. crash

Latest News

For the first time in Kentucky, a team is working to digitize historical records of enslaved...
Team working to digitize records of enslaved people in Kentucky
(WKYT)
Amendment 1 on Ky. ballots boils down to fight over control
Long-time Lexington nightclub Soundbar announced that it will host its ‘last dance’ on...
Staple of Lexington LGBTQ community shutting down
Long-time Lexington nightclub Soundbar announced that it will host its ‘last dance’ on...
WATCH| Staple of Lexington LGBTQ community shutting down
Photo Courtesy: Jackson Police Department Facebook
Breathitt County shooting suspect indicted by grand jury