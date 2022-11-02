Breathitt County shooting suspect indicted by grand jury

Photo Courtesy: Jackson Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Jackson Police Department Facebook(WYMT)
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky man charged in a shooting incident earlier this year was recently indicted by a grand jury.

Court documents state Roy Fugate was indicted this week in Breathitt County on burglary, wanton endangerment, assault, criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence charges.

We first told you about the bizarre incident back on August 24th. In our original story, an early morning fire alarm call sent firefighters from the Jackson Fire Department to a building where they found the victim, which the indictment identifies as Jason Lewis, had been shot.

Once they identified Fugate as the suspect in the case, police searched for him for weeks before finally finding and arresting him in Jackson.

He is being held in the Kentucky River Regional Detention Center in Hazard on a $25,000 cash bond.

