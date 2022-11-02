Chick-fil-A operator switches to 3-day work weeks to attract employees

A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his...
A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - The labor shortage has a lot of businesses struggling to find employees, but a Miami Chick-fil-A owner-operator said he may have discovered the secret sauce for staffing.

Justin Lindsey’s recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.

Not too long ago, business was booming for Lindsey, but his employees were getting burned out. He said some of them were working 70 hours a week.

So earlier this year, he overhauled the weekly schedules. He divided his staff of 38 into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hour shifts.

Since making the change, Lindsey said he has been deluged with applications and is also seeing 100% retention at the management level.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
Lexington fire crews helped rescue the driver
Man rescued after car crashes into Lexington pond
Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure.
Cyberattack on Lexington hospital’s parent company could be largest in US history
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022
Death of Nicholasville man gaining national attention

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday evening on threats to democracy.
Biden to speak on threats to democracy ahead of midterms
A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10 billion
Sites prepare for potential threats as midterms loom closer.
EXPLAINER: Why The Associated Press calls US elections
Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.
Starbucks unveils holiday cups and a new sweet treat