Chris Bailey's Forecast | Breeders' Cup Weekend Breakdown

By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the middle of the work week and it’s all downhill toward Breeders’ Cup weekend here in the Bluegrass state. Lots of folks will be in Lexington for the big event and we have a strong cold front that may cause some Saturday issues.

Not only are we taking a look at that, but we will also look way down the road toward changes later this month and into December.

There’s a weak system moving in here today and it’s bringing the chance for a shower or two. This isn’t very concentrated, and the best chance is across central and eastern Kentucky.

Temps for Thursday and Friday take off with 70s likely for much of the region. Winds will be rather gusty from the southwest, but nothing like that southwest wind coming our way on Saturday. This will be ahead of our cold front and those gusts may approach 50mph at times.

Showers and storms from this system roll from west to east across the state Saturday and Saturday night. This line will lose steam the farther east it gets and there’s another shower and storm risk behind it early next week.

