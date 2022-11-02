Daimion Collins dealing with the unexpected loss of his father

Kentucky head coach John Calipari, left, speaks with Daimion Collins (4) during the second half...
Kentucky head coach John Calipari, left, speaks with Daimion Collins (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Kentucky won 92-48. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - John Calipari announced on social media Tuesday night that Ben Collins, the father of sophomore forward Daimion Collins, has died.

We are saddened by the loss of Ben Collins,” said Calipari. “He was a loving father & husband who wanted the best for his family. It’s been a really rough day for the team, staff, and the basketball family, but we will do everything we can to support the Collins family through this difficult time. We ask that you please keep Daimion, his family, and everyone who loved Ben in your thoughts and prayers.”

The cause of death was not announced, but it was reportedly unexpected.

Daimion Collins is a native of Atlanta, Texas, and has three siblings. His bio on UKathletics.com lists his parents, Benjamin Jr. and Kimberly Collins, as his life’s greatest influence.

