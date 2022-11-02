Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures run around and above normal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The milder streak of weather will continue with today’s forecast.

A weak disturbance will bring a few showers to the region today. Most of you will enjoy dry skies but I have to mention that shower threat for parts of your Wednesday.

You should be able to enjoy some nicer weather around here. That means highs will probably reach the 60s and 70s over the next few days. The real shot of warmth doesn’t arrive until the weekend.

That weekend warmth means we’ll see those highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Is it a record-breaking shot of warmth? It could be very close to it. I have the mid-70s in my forecast and records are in the upper 70s. There’s at least a shot at reaching the upper 70s.

