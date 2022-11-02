Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures run around and above normal

Much warmer for the end of the week
Much warmer for the end of the week(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The milder streak of weather will continue with today’s forecast.

A weak disturbance will bring a few showers to the region today. Most of you will enjoy dry skies but I have to mention that shower threat for parts of your Wednesday.

You should be able to enjoy some nicer weather around here. That means highs will probably reach the 60s and 70s over the next few days. The real shot of warmth doesn’t arrive until the weekend.

That weekend warmth means we’ll see those highs reach the mid to upper 70s. Is it a record-breaking shot of warmth? It could be very close to it. I have the mid-70s in my forecast and records are in the upper 70s. There’s at least a shot at reaching the upper 70s.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
Lexington fire crews helped rescue the driver
Man rescued after car crashes into Lexington pond
Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure.
Cyberattack on Lexington hospital’s parent company could be largest in US history
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022
Death of Nicholasville man gaining national attention

Latest News

weekend
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Looking Ahead To The Weekend
Another warm surge of air
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Warmer air surges in again
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A mild start to November
We’ll end the week with sunshine and mild temperatures. Highs warm from the upper 60s, on...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast