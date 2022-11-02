Lexington businesses ready for economic impacts of Breeders’ Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is Breeders’ Cup weekend in Lexington, and tens of thousands of people from around the world are expected to be in Lexington for the two days of racing at Keeneland.

With the visitors coming to town, businesses around Lexington are preparing for crowds, and an influx of business.

“We’ve been booked out for Thursday, and Saturday, and Sunday for the last four months at least,” said Dudley’s on Short manager Brittany Miller. The restaurant will be closed Friday for a private Breeders’ Cup-related event.

“We’ve actually been working on Breeders’ Cup for close to...I think actually the majority of the year,” said Miller.

The hotel industry is extremely packed for the weekend.

“I can tell you there is not much inventory to speak of in Fayette County,” said VisitLex Director Mary Quinn Ramer. “I’ve actually talked to a number of my colleagues in the continuous counties even as far away as Louisville and northern Kentucky, and they all have bookings for Breeders’ Cup weekend.”

This year’s event is much different from when the city hosted the meet in 2020. Any economic impacts were scratched because of COVID.

“VisitLex worked with the Breeders’ Cup committee and had like special nights where people would go to each downtown local restaurant, and that was really nice,” said Miller. “But this year, we are really looking forward to getting back to where we were.”

