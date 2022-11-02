Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave

WKYT News at 6:00 PM
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.

Ball is in his first year as the principal of Dunbar, after being hired this past summer.

“We are aware of the concerns raised by members of the Dunbar staff. Reports of this nature are taken seriously and will be fully investigated. Per our normal human resources procedures, Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave” Fayette County Public Schools said In a statement to WKYT

The district did not specify the concerns raised.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Brown and Leona Burns.
Kentucky mother, grandmother facing criminal abuse charges
Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure.
Cyberattack on Lexington hospital’s parent company could be largest in US history
Lexington fire crews helped rescue the driver
Man rescued after car crashes into Lexington pond
KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022
Death of Nicholasville man gaining national attention
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
New information released in deadly Knox County crash

Latest News

Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
WATCH| Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022
Family of man dead after incident involving Nicholasville police demanding answers
Horse Kicks, a pop-up shop in downtown Lexington, creates a unique kind of horse shoe.
Lexington pop-up shop creates a different kind of horseshoe
Alex Hamilton, who is listed as Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's...
Fmr. Ky. high school coach indicted on criminal charges