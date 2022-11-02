Lexington officials announce new program to stop domestic violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials announced Wednesday morning a new program centered on stopping domestic violence in the city.

Officials say the “It’s Time” initiative is a three-phase approach, calling on the entire Lexington community.

The first phase is learning about domestic violence, being able to identify the signs and what constitutes domestic violence. The second phase is learning to talk about it. Talking about it in the workplace, in your neighborhoods and in your homes. Third, acting to stop domestic violence.

Officials took a look at the types of homicides we’ve seen in Lexington and, up until November 2021 the city had zero domestic violence-related homicides. Since then, nearly a third of our homicides are domestic violence related.

That stat alone draws on the importance of the new campaign.

Whit Whitaker, who serves as the Executive Director of the Lyric Theatre, delivered a powerful message to the people in attendance at Wednesday’s event.

Whitaker was a witness to domestic violence and says that it will take everyone to stop this scourge.

“Speak up Kentucky. Speak up American. It’s time that we no longer stay silent and keep this in the shadows. If we don’t do something before it’s too late more people will die,” Whitaker said.

The first phase of this campaign launches Wednesday and officials are encouraging everyone to start educating themselves. There are links to resources on the program’s website.

Officials also announced that if you or someone you know is suffering because of domestic violence and need help they can call 311 to talk to someone.

