Lexington police address traffic concerns ahead of Breeders’ Cup
By India Jones
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More than 45,000 guests are expected to take part in the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland this weekend.

Already, there is a major concern about traffic in the Lexington area.

Wednesday morning, Lexington police addressed the potential parking chaos. According to police, Versailles Road will see double the amount of traffic typically seen at Keeneland.

That’s not the only change.

Also, for Keeneland, most meets start in the afternoon but, for the Breeders’ Cup, the meets will begin on Friday shortly after 10:30, leaving not much wiggle room following the morning rush.

There is some good news for those travelers, police will manually adjust the lights at the main gates, hopefully allowing for traffic to run smoothly.

“One thing we are going to do with traffic that is up on what we call ‘the hill’ and the area you come in Man O’ War at the hill, everybody parked there, in the end, is going to go out Van Meter Rd. and turn left and out into the county. So, we are trying to work that out so we can limit the amount of traffic coming out of Versailles Road,” said Lt. Chris VanBrackel, Lexington Police Dept.

Spectators are asked to use the Kentucky Horse Park for parking and then take the shuttle over to Keeneland in an effort to eliminate a lot of traffic in the area.

