Lexington pop-up shop creates a different kind of horseshoe

Horse Kicks, a pop-up shop in downtown Lexington, creates a unique kind of horse shoe.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Breeders’ Cup brings out the best in everybody and everything, including fashionable horseshoes.

Not the ones shaped like the letter U, more like Air jordans, but fit for a Thoroughbred.

The custom-made shoes, shaped like a half-boot, can be found at a pop-up shop in downtown Lexington, called Horse Kicks.

The store at the corner of Main and Broadway isn’t an actual shoe boutique, it’s a PR opportunity for the Breeders’ Cup put on by VisitLex.

The city’s tourism department came up with the idea of showing the world Lexington’s love of basketball and horse racing and it ends up with a horse in sneakers.

“We think it’s sad that horses have been stuck with boring old horseshoes all these years and we wanted to create custom sneakers and take it up a notch and celebrate them for the athletes that they truly are,” said VisitLex President Mary Quinn Ramer.

The shoes are not intended to be worn on the track during the races.

