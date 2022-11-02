Lextran offering free rides on Election Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lextran will offer free rides on all routes Tuesday, Nov. 8, to increase access to polling locations for the general election.

“We know that transportation can be a factor that keeps people from voting,” said Jill Barnett, Lextran General Manager. “Offering fare-free rides this Election Day is a way Lextran can help reduce barriers and hopefully, empower people in our community to vote.”

Customers can plan a trip using the address of their polling location and the trip planner on the Lextran website at www.lextran.com. Lextran says their customer service team is also available to with trip planning assistance by calling 859-253-INFO (4636).

The polls are open from 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. You can find your polling location here.

