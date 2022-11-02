School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - Across Kentucky, flu cases are affecting schools.

“Anytime we’re below 80 percent, it’s a cause for alarm. We want to make sure we’re looking at the safety of our staff, our students and the safety of our community, as well,” said Jackson Independent Schools Superintendent Wayne Sizemore.

A post we’ve all become familiar with, Jackson Independent Schools letting families know due to sickness, Wednesday and Thursday of this will be non traditional instruction days. Friday will be a traditional closure. This time the culprit seems to be the flu.

“Our school nurse and secretary were continuing to call us and let us know students were coming in with 101 and above temperatures. So those students were sent home.”

Superintendent Wayne Sizemore said they ended the day with only 70 percent attendance. And they aren’t the only district facing this problem. Powell County and Wayne County Schools have cancelled classes through the end of the week. Both citing a rise in flu cases. Clark County Schools said it’s also monitoring the number of flu cases in the district. But for now, still plan to be in school Wednesday.

“Fortunately we have the vehicles and we have the technology to be able to provide non traditional instruction to our students without missing a beat.”

And for those in Breathitt County, it seems to be hit after hit for them this year.

“Now we’re kind of transitioning from basic needs of water, food, electricity, and we’re looking into weather related what are we going to do for families who need heat, who need winter clothing and things like that?”

As many families in Eastern Kentucky are living in trailers and houses with no heat source. Many of whom are Sizemore’s students and staff.

“It’s about mental health and wellness. That’s really what we’ve had to strive to make sure we’re focusing on. Our students, and not just our students, our staff members, as well, have had to deal with flooding and then the sickness in some form or fashion, but all in different ways.”

The school community ready to weather this storm, like they’ve done all the rest, together.

