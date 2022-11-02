Staple of Lexington LGBTQ community shutting down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A staple of Lexington’s LGBTQ community is shutting down.

Long-time Lexington nightclub Soundbar announced that it will host its ‘last dance’ on Saturday, November 19th.

The bar and dance club has been in business on South Limestone for more than a decade.

Owners say they will still be available to host private events as they look for a new tenant to take over the space.

