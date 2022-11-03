19-year-old arrested after police find woman’s body in back of truck

Authorities in Michigan say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman is facing charges after a woman's body...
Authorities in Michigan say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman is facing charges after a woman's body was found in the back of his truck.(Macomb County, Michigan)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CNN) - Michigan authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested after police found a woman’s body in the back of his truck.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident happened on Oct. 27.

Prosecutors said Stephen Freeman was driving a truck near Detroit when he hit a tractor-trailer and took off from the scene.

According to police, they eventually found Freeman and the truck but they also located the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in the back of the vehicle.

Authorities said their investigation remains ongoing, and Freeman is facing charges that include receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. Both are 5-year felonies.

The prosecutor’s office did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
The Clark County and Madison County school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure.
Cyberattack on Lexington hospital’s parent company could be largest in US history
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
New information released in deadly Knox County crash
Superintendent Wayne Sizemore said they ended the day with only 70 percent attendance. And they...
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes

Latest News

North Korea and South Korea are seen in this graphic.
North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM
FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint
The need for speed starts with the feed. Some of the best Thoroughbreds eat what’s made under...
WATCH| Lexington feed company produces fuel for champion Thoroughbreds
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault