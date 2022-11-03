CBS announces holiday special schedule

You can watch Rudolph and his shiny nose this season starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 on CBS at 8 p.m....
You can watch Rudolph and his shiny nose this season starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WKYT) - The holidays are just weeks away.

CBS’s classics, including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman, will be broadcasted.

Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 24

  • Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS - 9 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

  • Frosty The Snowman - 8 p.m.
  • Frosty Returns - 8:30 p.m.
  • A Christmas Proposal - 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

  • Robbie The Reindeer - 8 p.m.
  • The Story Of Santa Claus - 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

  • Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer - 8 p.m.
  • Reindeer In Here - 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 4

  • Fit For Christmas - 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11

  • National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years - 8 p.m.
  • Must Love Christmas 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 15

  • A Special One-Hour Holiday Episode Of “Ghosts’ - 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

  • Reindeer In Here - 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18

  • When Christmas Was Young - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

  • The 24th Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove - 8 p.m.
  • Christmas Takes Flight - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

  • The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors - 8 p.m.
  • The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral With Steve Hartman - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

  • New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash - 8 p.m.

