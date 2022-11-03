Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Winds for the Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have some VERY mild temps taking control of the pattern around here, but big changes are showing up for next week. Between now and then, we track a big wind maker for the weekend and it’s one that will also bring showers and storms with it.

Temps out there today soar into the 70s with mainly sunny skies. Fog may be an issue to start the day, but that burns off fairly quickly.

Friday is the start of the Breeders’ Cup out at Keeneland and the weather looks absolutely phenomenal. Highs are in the 70s with a southwest wind increasing through the day. Those winds then rapidly increase Friday night into Saturday and may reach 40mph or greater.

These winds are ahead of a potent cold front sweeping in from the west. That front brings showers and thunderstorms in from west to east Friday night and Saturday. The timing on this line of showers and storms for Saturday is crucial for folks heading out to the Breeders’ Cup in Lexington.

The front slows down and keeps some scattered showers and storms going into Sunday.

Big changes are on the way for the middle and end of next week.

