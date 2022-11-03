Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Winds for the Weekend

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have some VERY mild temps taking control of the pattern around here, but big changes are showing up for next week. Between now and then, we track a big wind maker for the weekend and it’s one that will also bring showers and storms with it.

Temps out there today soar into the 70s with mainly sunny skies. Fog may be an issue to start the day, but that burns off fairly quickly.

Friday is the start of the Breeders’ Cup out at Keeneland and the weather looks absolutely phenomenal. Highs are in the 70s with a southwest wind increasing through the day. Those winds then rapidly increase Friday night into Saturday and may reach 40mph or greater.

These winds are ahead of a potent cold front sweeping in from the west. That front brings showers and thunderstorms in from west to east Friday night and Saturday. The timing on this line of showers and storms for Saturday is crucial for folks heading out to the Breeders’ Cup in Lexington.

The front slows down and keeps some scattered showers and storms going into Sunday.

Big changes are on the way for the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure.
Cyberattack on Lexington hospital’s parent company could be largest in US history
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
New information released in deadly Knox County crash
Superintendent Wayne Sizemore said they ended the day with only 70 percent attendance. And they...
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes
Alex Hamilton, who is listed as Breathitt County High School's head baseball coach on KHSAA's...
Fmr. Ky. high school coach indicted on criminal charges

Latest News

Temperatures will climb the thermometer
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Weekend rains possible
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Locking in on those weekend rain chances
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breeders’ Cup Weekend Breakdown
It looks warmer for the end of the week and weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast