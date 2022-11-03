Clark County running back Kalen Washington named WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clark County Cardinals are ready for the playoff, after finishing the regular season with a 7-3 record. In Friday night’s 31-0 shutout over Conner, sophomore running back Kalen Washington ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns.

“You know it’s fun,” said Washington. “Everytime I get in the endzone, it’s the best feeling ever.”

That performance was nothing new for Washington, who on the season has rushed for 966 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“I mean he just goes out there and plays his own game,” said Clark County quarterback Tyleik Maxwell. “He plays real hard. He’s real tough and a strong runner and breaks a lot of tackles. So, I’m glad I have him on the team with me.”

His quarterback compares him to a shorter Derrick Henry, but Washington has always gone by the nickname Jaws.

“Ever since I was little, I used to just dominate everybody on the field, so my dad came up with the nickname jaws,” said Washington.

GRC has scored 363 points this season, the second most in school history. The only team to score more was the 1991 state championship team. Jaws says the Cardinals are poised for a big run this season.

“The focucs and dedication,” said Washington. “I feel like not just one person wants it. Everybody on the team wants it.”

Clark County opens postseason play Friday against Tates Creek.

