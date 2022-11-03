Community says goodbye to Ky. police officer killed in crash

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A community is saying goodbye to a southern Kentucky police officer who died in a crash early Sunday morning.

London Officer Logan Medlock was killed when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser.

Visitation services are being held Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church in Laurel County. We’re told it was important to find a large enough place to accommodate all of those wanting to pay honor and respect to Officer Medlock.

A procession of police cars, including London police, Laurel County sheriff’s deputies, state police and others brought Officer Medlock to the church just before 3 Thursday afternoon.

The procession is just one of many ways Officer Medlock is being honored.

“The flag on his casket will be ceremony folded and given to his wife and son, flyover, carried the final leg of the journey, to the grave, carried on a horse-drawn ‚ like used in Arlington National Cemetery,” said Eric Johnson with Supporting Heroes.

Medlock worked several years as a police officer but he was also a volunteer firefighter and even worked at the Laurel County Jail, where he stopped work one day and began work with London police the next.

“Characteristics and traits like that are very difficult to find these days,” said Laurel Co. Jailer Jamie Mosley. “We have people who go on break and never come back. I think acts like that are some of the things that showed some of the integrity he had.”

We are told that Officer Medlock had a passion for service and helping people was important to him. Now, people in the community say it’s their honor to help coordinate these final services for him.

Medlock’s funeral service will be held at the church Friday at noon. The procession will travel then from that church, through downtown, before heading back toward Keavy to Locust Grove Cemetery.

Police say they want as many people to line the streets to view the process as possible.

