KSP: At least one dead in Harlan County plane crash

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following breaking news out of Harlan County.

Kentucky State Police tells WYMT a plane has crashed near Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport just outside Harlan.

People in the area reported hearing loud noises around 10 a.m. Thursday.

We are told it is a small plane. The Federal Aviation Administration is heading to the scene.

KSP troopers and local first responders are on the scene.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene now. This story will be updated.

