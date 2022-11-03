Early in-person voting begins in Kentucky

(WRDW)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Voters can cast their ballots early in Kentucky’s midterm elections over a three-day period beginning Thursday morning.

Each county has dedicated early voting locations. In Fayette County, voters can go to the Lexington Senior Center on Life Lane.

Early in-person voting will be available there from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

In Madison County, there are three early voting locations. The Russell Acton Folk Center, Madison Co. Extension Office and Madison Co. Public Library will all serve as polling places from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Voters in Bourbon County can stop by the Bourbon County Legion Park from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day.

The Clark County Court House is serving as an early voting location for that area. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, then 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday.

In Scott County, voters can cast an early ballot at the public library on Bradford Lane from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

A full list of early voting locations can be found on the State Board of Elections website.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Polls are open then from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

