Florida teen runs a mile in memory of London police officer

Wednesday night, a teen from Florida honored Officer Medlock, by running a mile in his memory.
Wednesday night, a teen from Florida honored Officer Medlock, by running a mile in his memory.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since news of London Police Officer Logan Medlock’s death, tributes have come from all over the country.

The 26-year-old died early Sunday after police say his cruiser was hit by an alleged drunk driver.

Wednesday night, a teen from Florida honored Officer Medlock, by running a mile in his memory.

“We started in 2019 with just a goal to help and give back to these families of fallen first responders not thinking where it would go,” said 14-year-old Zechariah Cartledge.

The teen and his family started the nonprofit, Running 4 Heroes. Since starting the efforts to raise money for fallen first responders’ families, the teen has also run 1,363 miles for officers killed in the line of duty.

“I’m very grateful for the support we have. It’s gotten us very far, it’s gotten us lots of donations so we can do more projects and endeavors.”

Cartledge says the run for Officer Metlock was not the first time he has had to run for a first responder killed by an alleged drunk driver.

“Seeing how many times we have to run for officers and firefighters from drunk driving incidents every single week, I can just imagine how many people in total lose their life to drunk driving every single week.”

Cartledge runs with a flag that is later sent to the family of the fallen officer.

Running 4 Heroes plans to launch a fundraiser for the Metlock family later this week.

