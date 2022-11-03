Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Locking in on those weekend rain chances

Weekend rains possible
Weekend rains possible(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will blow in with wind and rain moving across Kentucky.

The lead-up to the weekend will remain on the dry side. Temperatures should climb to the next level and reach the mid-70s on a few occasions. You’ll see this happen on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Out ahead of this next system, temperatures will really climb! It is the driving force for the quick surge that we see.

A front enters the picture on Saturday. Before it gets here our winds will be blasting through the region. I think we’ll see gusts come in around 40 MPH or higher at times. Those winds will be howling long before the rain becomes a factor in our forecast. As the rain begins to fall so will those wind gusts. Don’t expect these rainfall totals to be anything earth-shattering.

Take care of each other!

