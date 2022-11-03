Lexington feed company produces fuel for champion Thoroughbreds

Some of the best Thoroughbreds eat what’s made under the roof of Hallway Feeds in Lexington.
Some of the best Thoroughbreds eat what’s made under the roof of Hallway Feeds in Lexington.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Breeders’ Cup champions are the best of the best, but those Thoroughbreds must have the proper nutrition to compete at the highest levels.

The need for speed starts with the feed. Some of the best Thoroughbreds eat what’s made under the roof of Hallway Feeds in Lexington. Inside, man and machine team up to produce 220 tons of it a day.

“So, we are very excited to feed these horses from start to finish. From foal to finish. Going to the racetrack and seeing them excel, it’s really touching,” said Anthony Koch, director of sales and marketing at Hallway Feeds.

The small business of 40 employees has been around since 1964 and it has a direct impact on the Breeders’ Cup.

“We’ll feed about close to about 40 percent of the horses in the Breeders’ Cup,” Koch said.

Flight Line, one of the top performers in the Thoroughbred game was raised on Hallway Feeds. Koch says success starts in the belly of the mare.

“You have to take care of that fetus from day one and so it’s so important to feed that broodmare properly,” said Koch.

Racehorses need around 35,000 calories a day for high performance. Koch says the top trainers in the game want what’s called “Race 13.” It’s mixed with oats, corn, beat pulp, oil and molasses.

“We have fed the winners of every grade one race in North America at some point in that race’s history,” Koch said.

In the meantime, more feed is going out to the farms and directly to the track to fuel another champion Thoroughbred.

Hallway Feeds ships its feed across the country and the world. Top international export locations include horse farms in Japan and Hong Kong.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
Lexington high school principal placed on administrative leave
The Clark County and Madison County school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase...
Multiple Ky. school districts closing due to illness
Cybercriminals are wreaking havoc on American infrastructure.
Cyberattack on Lexington hospital’s parent company could be largest in US history
Courtesy: Heather Lesak
New information released in deadly Knox County crash
Superintendent Wayne Sizemore said they ended the day with only 70 percent attendance. And they...
School districts deal with flu spread, cancelled classes

Latest News

IARP issues ruling on UofL men’s basketball investigation
Four Kentucky players scored in double figures as the Cats blasted Pikeville 93-45 on Wednesday...
Kentucky Women’s Basketball cruises past Pikeville in Wednesday exhibition
Washington ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns in win over Conner
Clark County running back Kalen Washington named WKYT Athlete of the Week
McBrayer Arena
EKU, Baptist Health announce naming rights partnership