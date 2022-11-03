Lexington feed company produces fuel for champion Thoroughbreds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Breeders’ Cup champions are the best of the best, but those Thoroughbreds must have the proper nutrition to compete at the highest levels.

The need for speed starts with the feed. Some of the best Thoroughbreds eat what’s made under the roof of Hallway Feeds in Lexington. Inside, man and machine team up to produce 220 tons of it a day.

“So, we are very excited to feed these horses from start to finish. From foal to finish. Going to the racetrack and seeing them excel, it’s really touching,” said Anthony Koch, director of sales and marketing at Hallway Feeds.

The small business of 40 employees has been around since 1964 and it has a direct impact on the Breeders’ Cup.

“We’ll feed about close to about 40 percent of the horses in the Breeders’ Cup,” Koch said.

Flight Line, one of the top performers in the Thoroughbred game was raised on Hallway Feeds. Koch says success starts in the belly of the mare.

“You have to take care of that fetus from day one and so it’s so important to feed that broodmare properly,” said Koch.

Racehorses need around 35,000 calories a day for high performance. Koch says the top trainers in the game want what’s called “Race 13.” It’s mixed with oats, corn, beat pulp, oil and molasses.

“We have fed the winners of every grade one race in North America at some point in that race’s history,” Koch said.

In the meantime, more feed is going out to the farms and directly to the track to fuel another champion Thoroughbred.

Hallway Feeds ships its feed across the country and the world. Top international export locations include horse farms in Japan and Hong Kong.

