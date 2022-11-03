Lexington firefighters kick-off annual toy program

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Firefighters is asking for your help to help make the holidays brighter for hundreds of kids by donating to the 92nd Annual Toy Program.

The FOF says the 2021 Toy Program served more than 2,000 children.

“Our mission as firefighters is to serve the needs of Lexington. The Toy Program is another way to give back to our community and make sure that families have a little extra joy this holiday season,” said Firefighter and FOF President Chris MacFarlane. “The success of the toy program is truly a combined effort. Without our community donating their time, money, and toys to our program, we would not be able to do this.”

Toy donations from individuals, churches, community and civic groups, and local businesses keep the program running and will be accepted at all Lexington fire stations.

The FOF says they also have an Amazon wish list, which ships toys directly to them.

Various toys such as dolls, balls, action figures, and games will be accepted for boys and girls ages 0-17 years old. All toys should be new and unwrapped.  They say they are also in need of new and used bicycles this year.

Sign-ups begin November 7th and run until November 15 at 3475 Blazer Pkwy Lexington, KY 40509, on the 2nd floor.

The giveaway day is scheduled for Saturday, December 17.

Application Requirements:

  • The applicant must be the legal guardian or parent of the child.
  • The applicant must have a valid and current ID.
  • The applicant must have proof of residence in Fayette County with the same address as their license or ID in the form of a Lex Serve, KU, or Kentucky American Water type bill.
  • The applicant must have each child’s birth certificate or guardianship papers. Social Security cards will NOT work and are not needed.
  • The child must be between the ages of birth to 17 years old.
  • Everyone must sign up in person and cannot have signed up for assistance from any other organization.

For more information, contact the FOF at (859) 523-9576, or visit www.lfdfof.org or the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters on Facebook.

