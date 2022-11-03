Police looking for suspect in robberies at Lexington hotels

Suspect in Hotel robbery
Suspect in Hotel robbery(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for the suspect in two separate hotel robberies in Lexington.

Thursday morning, police responded to the Ramada Inn on North Broadway for a report of a robbery. The suspect told an employee he had a gun and handed an employee a note demanding money. The employee complied, and the suspect left with the cash.

A little over an hour later, another robbery was reported at the Comfort Inn on Athens Boonesboro Road. Officers learned that the suspect showed the employees a gun and handed them a note demanding money. The suspect also got away before the police arrived.

Anyone with information should call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

