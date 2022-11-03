Two Ky. school districts will be closed Friday due to illness

By WKYT News Staff and Julia Sandor
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WKYT) - The Clark County and Madison County school districts will be closed Friday due to an increase in illness.

There will be no school for both students and staff. On Monday, students and staff in both districts will not be in school buildings. Instead, it will be an NTI day and school is out statewide Tuesday for Election Day.

Earlier this week, school leaders in Clark County said they were monitoring data with the health department. Thursday, the Clark County Health Department said it was aware of six confirmed flu cases in the county, just this week. Clark County school leaders say their schools will be deep-cleaned Friday.

Clark and Madison counties join a list of schools closed due to illness. We’ve told you Jackson Independent, Wolfe, Wayne and Powell County Schools closed this week for the same reason.

We reached out to Fayette County Public Schools Thursday morning to check on their attendance. They said attendance was down to between 88 and 89 percent. That’s down from the 92 percent recorded Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

